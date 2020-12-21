UrduPoint.com
Emirates Earns Five-star Rating From Its Customers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) Emirates has received the APEX 2021 Five Star Global Official Airline RatingTM, based on feedback from passengers that was independently collected by APEX via its partnership with TripIt, and validated and certified by an external auditor to ensure that all ratings were made by genuine travellers who had flown on the airline they were reviewing.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from our customers. It reflects all of our efforts to provide our customers with a safe and enjoyable flight experience.'' He added, "In the past months, Emirates has constantly reviewed and proactively adapted our products and services to comply with regulatory protocols, and we’ve also kept our eye on innovation. In line with our strategy and our leaders’ vision, Emirates continues to invest in enhancing our customer proposition and product. In recent months, we’ve brought to market several innovative services to offer our customers even more confidence, comfort and convenience, and seamless travel. These were not simply a response to the pandemic, but also part of our DNA and long-term strategy to earn our customers’ trust and loyalty, and maintain our lead in the industry."

"With independently verified passengers serving as the final judges, Emirates continues to set the highest echelon bar of airline experience by winning the APEX Official Airline Ratings Global Five Star rating every single year without fail," APEX CEO Dr.

Joe Leader stated. "Emirates’ ability to continue to advance the gold standard of customer care, even against the headwinds of a pandemic, demonstrates the airline’s non-stop focus upon positive guest engagement. I have experienced Emirates’ economy, business, and first-class products with heartfelt admiration for every service class backed seamlessly by the Emirates ice in-flight engagement system."

Emirates continues to lead the industry in restoring travel confidence. It was the world’s first airline to offer free COVID-19 medical cover for all customers and this was later extended to a full multi-risk insurance cover; and it has modified its services onboard and on the ground to introduce enhanced bio-safety protocols while continuing to offer its signature experiences like the Emirates lounge and onboard Shower Spa.

Emirates also recently launched its fully-integrated biometrics facilities at Dubai airport, and self-service check-in and bag drop facilities that further reduces contact and eases the customer journey on the ground.

The airline has so far received 2 new A380 aircraft this year, the most popular aircraft and flying experience amongst Emirates customers. The next Emirates A380 aircraft, fitted with the airline’s first ever premium economy cabin, is scheduled for delivery before end December.

Emirates has resumed passenger services to nearly 100 destinations.

