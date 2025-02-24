Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Emirates Energy Award, organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy continues to cement its position as one of the leading global initiatives supporting sustainability and clean energy. With the submission deadline for its fifth edition closing on 1st March 2025, the award continues to attract high-quality entries across its 10 categories from countries around the world.

The award aims to honour projects and initiatives contributing to the transition to sustainable energy, with a focus on innovation and effective solutions to environmental challenges.

The award theme underscores the critical role public and private institutions play in reducing carbon emissions and increasing reliance on renewable energy sources.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said, “Under the visionary leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai remains committed to supporting all initiatives, projects and efforts that drive sustainable development and accelerate the global transition towards a green economy, and clean and renewable energy. These forward-looking strategies not only foster innovation but also recognise and celebrate pioneering projects that offer tangible solutions to climate challenges. Through its ambitious initiatives, Dubai has established itself as a global benchmark for clean energy, environmental sustainability and the transition to a green economy, thus reinforcing its leadership in enhancing reliance on renewable and clean energy sources.”

Sheikh Ahmed further stated, “The fifth cycle of the Emirates Energy Award, held under the theme ‘Empowering Carbon Neutrality’, aligns with the UAE’s ambitious goals of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. It also reflects Dubai’s proactive efforts in launching pioneering projects aimed at transforming the emirate into a global hub for clean energy. This commitment is in line with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to achieve 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

Sheikh Ahmed added that the award represents a significant step in accelerating the transition to renewable energy and attracting a distinguished group of innovators and experts from around the world to exchange solutions and expertise.

Sheikh Ahmed emphasised that the award encourages both institutions and individuals to adopt responsible practices that contribute to sustainability and foster international collaboration to transform ideas into projects that support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, as well as ensure a better future for generations to come.

Sheikh Ahmed reaffirmed that the Emirates Energy Award is not merely a recognition of outstanding projects but serves as an open invitation – both regionally and globally – to engage, collaborate and contribute to building a more innovative and sustainable environment.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award, stated, “The award embodies the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to position Dubai as a global hub for renewable energy and sustainable development. The award serves as a bridge for collaboration among various entities to achieve global sustainability goals.”

Al Tayer added, “The UAE’s commitment to developing such pioneering initiatives reflects its ambitious vision. The award has surpassed its role as a platform for recognising projects, becoming a strategic tool for raising awareness and adopting best practice in energy management and clean energy.”

Al Tayer highlighted that international collaboration is key to the success of major climate initiatives, noting that the Emirates Energy Award strives to create an innovative environment where ideas and projects can thrive and expand, contributing to global solutions for building a sustainable future.

In this context, Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award Committee, said, “The award serves as a pivotal platform to highlight innovations and sustainable solutions that can inspire communities worldwide to achieve sustainable development goals.”

Since its launch in 2012, the award has achieved remarkable progress, attracting over 600 submissions from more than 40 countries. The award’s categories include large and small energy projects, energy efficiency, the circular economy, education and capacity building, innovation and research and development.