Open Menu

Emirates Energy Award Reflects Green Economy Commitment: Dubai Supreme Council Of Energy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Emirates Energy Award reflects green economy commitment: Dubai Supreme Council of Energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, has affirmed that the Emirates Energy Award reflects the UAE's firm commitment to the transition towards a green economy and translates the vision of its leadership to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in Dubai, Al Muhairbi said that the council honoured the winners of the fifth edition of the Emirates Energy Award, with 33 winners selected from more than 250 entries representing 24 countries.

He added that this year’s edition achieved broad geographic reach beyond the middle East and North Africa, attracting participation from the United States, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Estonia, Central Asian countries such as Azerbaijan, as well as the Republic of Korea, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Al Muhairbi underlined that this diversity demonstrates the global stature of the award in promoting sustainability and clean energy concepts.

He further explained that the Emirates Energy Award reaffirms the importance of transitioning to a green economy as a necessity for the future, noting that the UAE is fully committed to supporting this shift through strategic projects that have so far reached a production capacity of around 20 gigawatts of solar energy.

Regarding the council’s future plans, he stated that it continues to develop its projects as part of the journey towards a green economy, affirming that the Emirates Energy Award will remain an international platform to support innovation and strengthen global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Al Muhairbi concluded by emphasising that the UAE, in cooperation with its international partners, is committed to actively contributing to mitigating the effects of climate change and driving the global sustainability agenda forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Bangladesh France UAE Dubai Azerbaijan Estonia United Kingdom United States Sweden Finland Middle East From Asia

Recent Stories

One killed in Karachi traffic mishap

One killed in Karachi traffic mishap

7 minutes ago
 Arthropods responsible for 50pcdiseases: experts

Arthropods responsible for 50pcdiseases: experts

7 minutes ago
 Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) ho ..

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) holds Annual General Meeting

7 minutes ago
 Over 60,846 citizens register as Civil Defence vol ..

Over 60,846 citizens register as Civil Defence volunteers in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Former press minister’s residence burgled; jewel ..

Former press minister’s residence burgled; jewellery, cash stolen

7 minutes ago
 Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi fro ..

Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA

1 hour ago
Public trust key to policing: CPO

Public trust key to policing: CPO

1 hour ago
 GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner

GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner

1 hour ago
 ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 mill ..

ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 million in 5 operations

1 hour ago
 Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says ..

Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says DC

1 hour ago
 LCCI welcomes extension in tax return filing deadl ..

LCCI welcomes extension in tax return filing deadline

24 seconds ago
 Huge potential for upsurge in Pakistan-Uzbekistan ..

Huge potential for upsurge in Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade: Uzbek envoy

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East