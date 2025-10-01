Emirates Energy Award reflects green economy commitment: Dubai Supreme Council of Energy

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, has affirmed that the Emirates Energy Award reflects the UAE's firm commitment to the transition towards a green economy and translates the vision of its leadership to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in Dubai, Al Muhairbi said that the council honoured the winners of the fifth edition of the Emirates Energy Award, with 33 winners selected from more than 250 entries representing 24 countries.
He added that this year’s edition achieved broad geographic reach beyond the middle East and North Africa, attracting participation from the United States, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Estonia, Central Asian countries such as Azerbaijan, as well as the Republic of Korea, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Al Muhairbi underlined that this diversity demonstrates the global stature of the award in promoting sustainability and clean energy concepts.
He further explained that the Emirates Energy Award reaffirms the importance of transitioning to a green economy as a necessity for the future, noting that the UAE is fully committed to supporting this shift through strategic projects that have so far reached a production capacity of around 20 gigawatts of solar energy.
Regarding the council’s future plans, he stated that it continues to develop its projects as part of the journey towards a green economy, affirming that the Emirates Energy Award will remain an international platform to support innovation and strengthen global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Al Muhairbi concluded by emphasising that the UAE, in cooperation with its international partners, is committed to actively contributing to mitigating the effects of climate change and driving the global sustainability agenda forward.
