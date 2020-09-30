UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Enhances Airport Experience With Self Check-in Kiosks In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Emirates enhances airport experience with self check-in kiosks in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Emirates Airlines has announced it introduced self check-in and bag drop kiosks for a more seamless airport experience at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport.

According to Emirates, the service is now available to customers travelling to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations.

The 16 new self-service bag drop machines and 8 self-service kiosks complement the desks manned by Emirates check-in agents to reduce waiting time for customers during peak periods and improve the customer experience in Dubai. More self-services facilities are planned to be added in the coming months.

The kiosks allow customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags.

​ While Emirates staff will be on hand for any assistance required, the facilities are fully self- service, allowing customers to breeze through the airport and proceed directly to immigration. The facilities are cleaned and disinfected regularly and hand sanitisers are also available for customers to use.

The new offering is part of Emirates’ continued investment in product and service to provide an unmatched travel experience on ground and on board. The solution was developed in house at Emirates in collaboration with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and Dubai Airports.

The self check-in kiosks will be continually upgraded to offer new features in the future including going touchless, and allowing customers to make re-bookings on their own.

Related Topics

India China Canada Dubai Hong Kong All From Airport

Recent Stories

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

4 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y9a - An Impressive All-Rounder with Long B ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan will continue backing Afghan peace proces ..

18 minutes ago

Former PML-N MPA sentenced to 10-year jail in asse ..

25 minutes ago

 

42 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.