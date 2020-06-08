UrduPoint.com
Emirates Environmental Group Celebrates 23rd Cycle Of Emirates Recycling Awards

Emirates Environmental Group celebrates 23rd cycle of Emirates Recycling Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Emirates Environmental Group, EEG, has celebrated the green heroes of recycling and sustainability in the UAE during the first-ever, virtual, ceremony organised on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The ceremony was under the kind patronage of Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Honorary Member of EEG.

While attending the virtual Awards Ceremony, Sheikh Salem gave a welcoming speech, saying, "We must implement conscious solutions in our everyday lives and within our local communities. We must think globally and act locally, as change begins at home."

He further encouraged all the participants to expand their networks and engage more with EEG in their enlightening environmental pogrammes, wishing everyone to stay safe, healthy and to follow government directives.

The award ceremony also welcomed a myriad of environmental leaders from different sectors in the country.

They included Ambassadors and Consul Generals, VIP’s and CEO’s, Educational Faculty and Students, Media, and Government Officials. The event brought together likeminded individuals with a unified, shared, responsibility in protecting the environment and preserving the resources.

In her opening speech, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Chairperson and co-founder of EEG, reflected on the World Environment Day celebrations organised this year under the theme "Biodiversity" which reinforces the message that it is "time to wake up".

Al Mar’ashi said, "EEG works closely with government institutions to contribute effectively in changing the rules of the game and advance sustainable development through strategies, policies and initiatives. The focus is on providing an alternate to landfilling household wastes."

