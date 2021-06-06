Emirates Environmental Group celebrates 24th Emirates Recycling Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) honoured the champions and heroes of recycling and sustainability in the UAE during a virtual ceremony organised on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June, under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qassimi, Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah and Honorary Member of EEG.

"I am very delighted to be amongst the champions and true heroes who have continued to do their part, in spite of the challenges that we faced and the restrictions on movements that were implied last year and continue to some extent. EEG’s success is everybody’s success. While EEG provides an apt platform for the community to fulfil their obligation towards the Environment, it relies on the community’s active participation to be able to implement its programmes," said Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi during a welcoming speech.

The winners of the six recycling campaigns were divided into three categories: Corporate, Academic and Individual.

In the Paper category the winners were Delhi Private school Sharjah (Academic), Nia Treeza Tony (Individual), and UAE Exchange Al Sajaa (Corporate).

In the Plastic category the winners were Ajman School for Secondary education (Academic), Nia Treeza Tony (Individual), and Abela and Co Jebel Ali (Corporate).

In the Cans category the winners were New York University Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi (Academic), Trisha Nikhilkumar Sayani (Individual), and Emirates Flight Catering (Corporate).

In the Mobiles category the winners were Our Own High School, Al Warqaa (Academic), Shivani Adduri (Individual), and Dubai Public Prosecution (Corporate) In the Glass category the winners were New York University Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi (Academic), Aashika Singh (Individual), and Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments (Corporate).

in the Toners category the winners were Mishka Punjabi (Individual) and Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Corporate).

"The sustainable future of the UAE is so vivid, and this is all thanks to the wise leadership of the country and our Eco-Champions. EEG thanks the committed members of the society for joining EEG and putting their hands together to continue efforts in preserving our ecosystems, ensuring proper waste management in the UAE, contributing to a greener and more sustainable way of life and raising awareness about the environmental issues within our society," said Habiba Al Marashi, Chairperson of the EEG.

EEG has greatly fostered the growth of recycling at the national level through its recycling schemes.