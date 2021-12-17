Emirates Environmental Group Completes Last Leg Of 'Clean Up UAE' In Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2021) After igniting the torch of a "Clean and Green" environment, in all the six emirates of the UAE, the 20th edition of "Clean Up UAE Campaign" organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), concluded the last leg in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah on 16th December.

The "Clean Up UAE Campaign" was conducted under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, in close collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department.

The event witnessed the involvement of more than 450 participants and the collection of more than 1.5 tonnes of waste. The total waste collected from all the seven Emirates was 30 tonnes by more than 8,150 participants who covered an area of 35 kilometres.

The opening ceremony began with speeches by the Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, followed by a welcome note from the Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Ahmad Al Hammadi.

Al Mar’ashi highlighted the milestone that the campaign had achieved. Launched in 2002, the campaign concluded its 20th cycle this year.

She said, "The journey is going on for 20 years. It contains the same message – that environmental protection is everyone’s responsibility. The campaign was able to celebrate the legacy of the Founding Father by honouring his vision and passion for a clean and green UAE.

We affirm that in the Emirates Environment Group, we are very grateful for the visionary leadership of our country, which provided a unique, safe and healthy environment for all."

Appreciating the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, she further said, "Partnership for achieving a positive impact is regarded highly in the EEG work culture. We are thankful to the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department for extending their much-needed support to make this event a grand success."

Al Hammadi reiterated the importance of effective partnerships during his speech. He further stated, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome you today to the "Clean Up UAE Campaign" in this beautiful area of Al Mazra. We are happy to collaborate with the Emirates Environmental Group in their national campaign, which aims to consolidate the concept of sustainability and maintain cleanliness in our society."

The Department of Public Services, under its Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is always keen to preserve the environment by organising and participating in awareness campaigns that speak of protecting the environment and the necessity of stopping littering.