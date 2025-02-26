Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gala Dinner

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) hosted its 28th Annual Corporate Gala Dinner, celebrating sustainability achievements, fostering unity, and strengthening community engagement.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation and Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, the event brought together dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, corporate leaders, and sustainability advocates to reflect on EEG’s milestones and reaffirm collective commitments to a greener future.

The event was attended by ambassadors and consuls general from across Europe, Africa, and Asia, underscoring the global significance of EEG’s work and the importance of international collaboration in advancing sustainability efforts.

Under the theme Fostering Unity, Cultivating Sustainability, the evening highlighted the power of collaboration in environmental conservation. In her welcome speech, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to sustainability, aligning with the UAE’s 2025 Year of Community, as declared by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. She urged all stakeholders to stand Hand in Hand in building a more inclusive and sustainable society.

“As a nation, the UAE has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainability. In 2024, we embarked on another Year of Sustainability, building on the transformative journey initiated in 2023, during which I had the honour of serving as a member of the Sustainability Experts Group. This dedication stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the nation’s progressive vision for a sustainable future,” she said.

Al Mar’ashi emphasised the urgency of addressing environmental challenges through collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity at the national level. She called on corporations, government entities, academia, and individuals to take meaningful action in advancing sustainability and adopting eco-conscious practices.

The evening celebrated EEG’s achievements and recognised the contributions of 64 entities from across the UAE for their outstanding commitment to sustainability and support of EEG’s initiatives in 2024.

A keynote speech was delivered by H.E. Bérangère Boëll, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE, who highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling global environmental challenges. She praised EEG’s role in fostering partnerships that unite government, the private sector, academia, and civil society in pursuit of a more sustainable future. “EEG has been at the forefront of fostering partnerships that align with the UAE’s national priorities, including the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the UAE 2071 Centennial Plan, and the country’s commitment to a circular economy and sustainable resource management. Through its efforts, EEG plays a vital role in translating national sustainability goals into actionable, community-driven initiatives,” she stated.

The event showcased EEG’s significant contributions over the past year. Through its educational outreach programmes, EEG empowered nearly 456,000 students to become environmental advocates. In waste management, the organisation successfully diverted 1,615,869 kg of waste from landfills, reducing 6,527 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions and saving 11,939 cubic metres of landfill space. The Clean UAE Campaign, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, mobilised 83,123 volunteers from 966 entities. Additionally, EEG’s tree-planting initiative saw 15,881 native trees planted across the UAE, bringing its total to 2,141,485 trees since 2007.

Building on its environmental stewardship, EEG launched two sustainability initiatives in 2024. The Purging Pestering Plastic Initiative was introduced to tackle plastic pollution by promoting responsible consumption and recycling, while the E-Waste Day Initiative aimed to enhance awareness and encourage proper disposal of electronic waste.

EEG’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond national efforts, with active participation in global platforms such as UNEP, WPO, WGBC, GUD, and GISD Alliance, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in environmental sustainability.

The gala’s success was made possible by the support of EEG’s sponsors. Platinum Sponsors included Apparel Group, Rituals, and McDonald’s UAE, while wasl served as the Special Sponsor. Farnek was recognised as the Carbon-Neutral Partner, and Arabia CSR Network as the Sustainability Partner.