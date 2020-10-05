UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Expands European Network To 31 Destinations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Emirates expands European network to 31 destinations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) Emirates Airline has announced it will resume flights to Budapest (from 21st October), Bologna (1st November), Dusseldorf (1st November), Hamburg (1st November) and Lyon (4th November), expanding its European network to 31 destinations, and offering customers around the world convenient connections via Dubai.

The addition of these five destinations takes Emirates' global network to 99 destinations, as the airline continues to gradually meet travel demand, while always prioritising the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities.

Flights to/from Budapest and Lyon will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays while flights to/from Bologna, Dusseldorf and Hamburg will operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

All flights to the five cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER, providing robust cargo capacity on each flight. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Related Topics

World Dubai Lyon Hamburg Budapest Bologna October November From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Prince ..

5 minutes ago

AREA 2071’s Aviation X Lab Challenge to bring ab ..

5 minutes ago

DG Rangers chairs high level meeting for Chehlum s ..

7 minutes ago

WHO Says Around 10% of Global Population May Have ..

7 minutes ago

Having daughters is a sign that God is happy, says ..

47 minutes ago

India Negotiating Buying Russia's Sprut Light Tank ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.