Emirates expands its services in France with restart of Nice and Lyon as country reopens for quarantine-free travel

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Emirates will resume flights from Dubai to Nice from 2nd July and Lyon from 9th July, initially offering 4 flights a week to each city. The move is in line with France easing its entry requirements for visitors, starting tomorrow, 9th June. The lifting of entry restrictions will enable travellers based in the UAE to visit France without the need for quarantine.

From tomorrow, Emirates customers in the UAE are eligible for quarantine-free entry into France if they have completed the two week period after taking both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition, fully vaccinated customers must also hold a negative COVID-19 PCR-RT valid for 72 hours prior to departure, or a Rapid Antigen test result no more than 48 hours old.

For more details on entry requirements to France, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com.

Emirates will serve both Nice and Lyon with its modern and comfortable wide body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates flight EK077 will depart Dubai to Nice on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 0845hrs, arriving at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport at 1340hrs.

The return flight, EK078, will depart Nice at 1555hrs arriving in Dubai at 0010hrs the next day.

Emirates flight EK081 will depart Dubai to Lyon on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 1435hrs, arriving at Lyon–Saint Exupéry Airport at 1930hrs. The return flight, EK082, will depart Lyon at 2145hrs arriving in Dubai at 0605hrs the next day.

Emirates currently operates 14 weekly flights to/from Paris, flying its customer favourite and flagship A380, fitted with its latest premium economy product and refreshed products across every cabin.

As more international destinations begin easing their entry restrictions, Emirates will expand its services to provide more choice and convenience for customers who can now plan travel to more than 30 cities in 19 countries across the Emirates network that have opened their doors for tourism and business, quarantine free.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly.

Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.