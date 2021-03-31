UrduPoint.com
Emirates Expands Its US Network With Restart Of Flights To Orlando

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:15 PM

Emirates expands its US network with restart of flights to Orlando

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Emirates has announced it will resume four-weekly services to Orlando from 2nd June 2021, further expanding its US network, and offering customers worldwide more travel choices and enhanced connectivity via Dubai.

With the addition of Orlando, Emirates will be serving over 60 weekly services to and from 11 US destinations including Boston, New York (JFK), Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Seattle, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Newark (in June), reaffirming the airline's ongoing commitment to this growing market and offering a convenient connections to travellers headed from and towards the middle East, West Asia, and Africa via Dubai.

Emirates customers also have seamless access to other US cities via the airline's codeshare agreements with Jetblue and Alaskan Airlines.

Flights to/from Orlando will operate four times weekly on Emirates' two-class Boeing 777-200LR, offering 38 lie-flat seats in business and 264 ergonomically designed seats in Economy class. Emirates flight EK219 will depart Dubai at 08:55hrs, arriving in Orlando at 16:30hrs while the return flight EK220 will depart Orlando at 21:00hrs, arriving in Dubai at 19:10hrs the next day.

