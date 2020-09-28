UrduPoint.com
Emirates Expands Network Further With Restart Of Flights To Muscat, Entebbe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Emirates today has announced it will restart services to Entebbe, Uganda (1 October) and Muscat, Oman (2 October), bringing the total number of cities served by the airline to 94. Emirates is gradually resuming operations and rebuilding its network to provide more opportunities for travel, sparing no effort to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for its customers and employees at every travel touchpoint.

Services to both cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER. Tickets can be booked on emirates.

com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Emirates will operate to Entebbe with three weekly flights on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The addition of Entebbe expands Emirates' African network to 20 destinations, enabling customers to safely and easily connect to destinations across Europe, the Far East, the Americas, the middle East and West Asia with one convenient stop in Dubai.

Flights from Dubai to Muscat will operate twice a week on Sundays and Fridays.

