Emirates Expands Services For Busy Hajj Season

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

Emirates expands services for busy Hajj season

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Emirates airline has announced that it will be expanding its services to Jeddah and Medina with an additional 46 flights to help facilitate travel for Hajj pilgrims heading to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The flights will be operated between 27th July and 22nd August to support the Hajj journey to the Holy City of Mecca.

The services will run in parallel with Emirates’ regularly scheduled services to Jeddah and Medina and will be available to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa. This year, Emirates expects thousands of pilgrims to travel on its services for Hajj, coming from top inbound destinations such as Pakistan, the United States, Senegal, the UK, Nigeria, Indonesia, South Africa, and Ivory Coast.

Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Gulf, middle East and Iran, said, "Hajj is one of the most significant events in the Muslim faith, and every year, Emirates’ Primary focus is to help facilitate seamless travel for our Hajj passengers as they converge on the Holy City of Mecca for this once in a lifetime journey. With the substantial increase of inbound air travel into the Kingdom during this period, Emirates’ 46 extra flights will ensure that we can cater to that demand, as well as provide tailored onboard services in line with the tenets of Hajj."

Emirates has commissioned a dedicated team to manage check-in and transfers for the seamless movement of Hajj passengers leaving from and transiting in Dubai.

