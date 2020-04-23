Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates Khalifa bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed on the occasion of Ramadan

On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Emirates Fatwa Council congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Emirates Fatwa Council congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The council also congratulated the peoples of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic countries while asking Allah Almighty to make the Holy Month a spark of hope and optimism during the pandemic, and hoping that the scourge will disappear, and wishing that the entire world will be blessed with more goodness, security, prosperity and peace.

The council called on Allah Almighty to grant the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, his mercy and accommodate him in his spacious gardens.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, said, "The month of Ramadan comes to us this year when the whole world is going through exceptional circumstances. We need cooperation and human solidarity to overcome this crisis, by standing beside the weak and the needy."

He added, "Ramadan is a month of sympathy, altruism and mercy, and during such circumstances, we need to focus on highlighting these through words and deeds so that together, we can alleviate pain and sorrow. Through cooperation and compassion, we can move beyond crises."

Bin Bayyah called on everyone "to seize this month and make a supplication to God to lift the cloud and reveal the affliction, and to have mercy on the people of the earth and help them be patient and grateful, and to have compassion on them and help them cooperate with righteousness and piety."