Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP, Mohamed bin Zayed, Rulers of Emirates on Eid al-Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Emirates Fatwa Council congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and The Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

The Council also congratulated the peoples of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion. It wished the entire world with more goodness, security, prosperity and peace.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council said, "Eid al-Adha comes to us this year when the whole world is going through exceptional circumstances. We extend thanks to the UAE leadership that gives priority to the health, dignity and comfort of human being. "

He added, "We are gifted to belong to the UAE that prioritises the health of human beings, which requires that we should pray to Allah Almighty to preserve the UAE and bless its people with more development and stability."

He also praised Saudi Arabia for its efforts to organise Hajj rituals this year and enables Muslims to perform Hajj easily and conveniently.