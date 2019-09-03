UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Flight Catering To Become UAE’s Sole Distributor Of Sous Vide Products

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Emirates Flight Catering to become UAE’s sole distributor of sous vide products

Emirates Flight Catering has announced it is co-investing in a joint venture with Washington DC-based Cuisine Solutions to become the UAE’s sole distributor of sous vide products, under the name 'Emirates Cuisine Solutions'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) Emirates Flight Catering has announced it is co-investing in a joint venture with Washington DC-based Cuisine Solutions to become the UAE’s sole distributor of sous vide products, under the name 'Emirates Cuisine Solutions'.

In a press statement today, EFC added that phase two of the project will see the establishment of the world’s largest halal sous vide manufacturing facility in Dubai.

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering, said, "Introducing the distribution of sous vide products into the UAE market, swiftly followed by manufacturing in a Dubai-based facility, affords us the opportunity to secure a local supply chain of high-quality products.

We are pleased to partner with Cuisine Solutions, the pioneer in sous vide technology and product."

Felipe Hasselmann, President and CEO of Cuisine Solutions, added that the venture will encompass the entire GCC/Africa region.

The new plans will see sous vide products distributed to airlines, restaurateurs and hospitality providers in the UAE this September. The food manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in 2022.

Related Topics

Technology Washington UAE Dubai September Market

Recent Stories

Putin-Abe Meeting Unlikely to Bring Great Progress ..

34 minutes ago

Russian blogger sentenced to five years over 'extr ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack at foreigners' ..

34 minutes ago

Over 129,000 hujjaj returned home

34 minutes ago

Hurriyat leader urges Inter'l community play proac ..

34 minutes ago

US National Hurricane Center Says Dorian Weakens t ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.