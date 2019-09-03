Emirates Flight Catering to become UAE’s sole distributor of sous vide products

Emirates Flight Catering has announced it is co-investing in a joint venture with Washington DC-based Cuisine Solutions to become the UAE’s sole distributor of sous vide products, under the name 'Emirates Cuisine Solutions'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) Emirates Flight Catering has announced it is co-investing in a joint venture with Washington DC-based Cuisine Solutions to become the UAE’s sole distributor of sous vide products, under the name 'Emirates Cuisine Solutions'.

In a press statement today, EFC added that phase two of the project will see the establishment of the world’s largest halal sous vide manufacturing facility in Dubai.

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering, said, "Introducing the distribution of sous vide products into the UAE market, swiftly followed by manufacturing in a Dubai-based facility, affords us the opportunity to secure a local supply chain of high-quality products.

We are pleased to partner with Cuisine Solutions, the pioneer in sous vide technology and product."

Felipe Hasselmann, President and CEO of Cuisine Solutions, added that the venture will encompass the entire GCC/Africa region.

The new plans will see sous vide products distributed to airlines, restaurateurs and hospitality providers in the UAE this September. The food manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in 2022.