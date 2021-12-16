Emirates flights to now operate at full capacity to Brisbane

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Emirates is increasing its capacity on flights from Dubai to Brisbane commencing today (16th December), in line with the easing of local government restrictions on international travel after the state achieved its target to reach a double-dose vaccination rate of 80 percent.

From 5th February, Emirates flights to Perth will also operate at full capacity for eligible vaccinated travellers.

With the return to full capacity on inbound international flights into Queensland flight EK430 from Dubai to Brisbane can carry more than 350 passengers per flight, and will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration. Emirates is also increasing its weekly capacity on the route by boosting the frequency of flights EK430/431 between Dubai and Brisbane to five times weekly, effective 1st January 2022, with the potential to increase in line with demand.

Meanwhile, frequency on flights EK420/421 on the Dubai-Perth route will also increase to five times weekly to accommodate more Australian citizens and residents returning home as well as international travellers planning to visit the Western Australian destination.

To Brisbane, eligible overseas travellers will no longer have to quarantine in state facilities and can now self-isolate at home, based on a series of requirements stipulated by the Queensland government.

Furthermore, vaccinated travellers arriving in Perth will not be subject to quarantine but will be required to follow Western Australia’s guidance on arriving international passengers with proof of fully vaccinated status.

"Emirates is excited to increase our inbound capacity to Brisbane and Perth as part of the continued return of international travel across the country. As the demand for international travel grows by the day, we’re offering greater connectivity for eligible Australians looking to return home and be reunited with their loved ones. This comes as we’re celebrating 25 years of flying to Australia and have already increased our services to Sydney and Melbourne and brought back our flagship A380 to serve our customers travelling into and out of New South Wales," said Emirates Divisional Vice President Australasia, Barry Brown.

Emirates continued to operate its services over the course of the pandemic, despite facing challenges due to restrictions, and providing an important connection home for more than 93,000 Australians stranded overseas. The movement of essential goods also remained undisrupted throughout the pandemic via its cargo services, maintaining vital trade links between Australia and the world and providing invaluable support to Australian businesses during a difficult time.