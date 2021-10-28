Emirates, flydubai mark four years of strategic partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Emirates and flydubai mark four years of strategic partnership. The Dubai-based airlines joined hands in 2017 and since then, more than 8.3 million passengers have enjoyed seamless connectivity across the joint network.

Emirates Skywards – the loyalty programme for Emirates and flydubai – continues to grow its global membership base, offering more than 27 million members exclusive rewards and benefits.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of flydubai, said, "The strategic partnership between Emirates and flydubai continues to be a great success. The combined network offers our customers a better travel experience with more choices and greater flexibility - while also boosting traffic flows into our global and modern hub, Dubai. With the world's mega event, Expo 2020, currently taking place – we are thrilled to be playing a vital role in welcoming more than 25 million visitors to our home."

The Emirates-flydubai network offers customers enhanced connectivity to more than 210 destinations across 100 countries. Emirates customers can access more than 118 flydubai destinations; and flydubai passengers can access more than 126 Emirates destinations. Over the past 12 months, the most popular destinations booked through the codeshare partnership include Zanzibar, Male, and Kathmandu.

Over the past four years, more than 8.4 million Emirates Skywards members have earned 133 billion Skywards Miles through the Emirates and flydubai partnership.

The award-winning loyalty programme continues to grow and diversify its partnership portfolio to offer more than 27 million members unique and unmatched loyalty privileges.

In celebration of the fourth anniversary, Emirates Skywards is offering an exclusive Cash+Miles promotion, in which members can enjoy even more savings by instantly reducing the amount of cash paid towards the cost of any flight ticket. For every 2,000 Skywards Miles redeemed, members can enjoy a USD20 discount off an Economy Class ticket, or US$40 discount off a Business Class or First Class ticket. The offer is valid on all Emirates and flydubai tickets purchased from 7th November until 21st November, for travel until 31st March 2022.

Emirates Skywards is also offering registered members a chance to earn a mile a minute during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai, applicable on all Emirates and flydubai tickets purchased from 1st August 2021 until 31st March, 2022.

Emirates and flydubai customers can travel to and through Dubai with a peace of mind as both airlines have implemented a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. Since it safely reopened to international tourists in July 2020, Dubai remains one of the most popular holiday destinations for business and leisure travellers alike. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain a Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.