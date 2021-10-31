Emirates Food Industries heading towards ADX listing

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Emirates Food Industries (EFI), one of the UAE’s leading food, dairy and agriculture companies, owned by Abu Dhabi-based National Holding, is undertaking a secondary listing of its shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The company is working on expanding its operations as it aims to support the UAE’s food security programme.

Wasfi Kaso, CEO of EFI, said, "This listing is an integral and strategic step towards our ambitious five-year plan of expansion and capability development. It would make sense to look to the UAE’s capital markets to support us in our growth plans as we look to solidify our role as a partner in the UAE’s food security agenda.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Food Industries has extensive manufacturing, logistics and distribution operations across the UAE, with diversified interests including agriculture, animal feed and dairy.

EFI is currently in the final stages of completing their state-of-the-art dairy factory in Al Ain, operated by National Dairy, a subsidy of EFI. The factory will be dedicated to the production and processing of dairy products for the UAE and GCC markets. The factory will be operational by the first quarter of 2022, and will bring a fully integrated supply chain to the group’s dairy operations.