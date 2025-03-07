Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) Emirates airline concluded its participation in the ITB Berlin 2025, travel and tourism exhibition, by signing 11 strategic agreements over the three days of the event.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the airline's officials held 270 high-level meetings, while its pavilion welcomed more than 6,000 visitors. The pavilion showcased the latest Emirates' latest-generation A350 cabin products alongside its sustainability initiatives.

Emirates also renewed its Memorandum of Understanding with the Austrian National Tourist Office (ANTO) on the sidelines of ITB Berlin, further reinforcing its ongoing commitment to attracting travellers from across its global network to explore this European gateway.

The renewal coincides with Emirates celebrating 20 years of operations to Vienna last year, having carried more than 5 million passengers between Dubai and the Austrian capital so far.

In a similar move to promote Malta, Emirates also signed an MoU with the Malta Tourism Authority to boost inbound tourism to the Mediterranean gateway from across its global network.

ITB Berlin this year served as a springboard for the airline's ever-expanding cruise partnerships. The airline's long-standing commitment to promoting Dubai as a preferred global cruise destination and hub was supported by the extension and expansion of its strategic partnerships with TUI Cruises, Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises.

The airline's partnership extension with TUI Cruises is optimally timed with the addition of their second vessel homeporting its operations in Dubai for the 2025/2026 cruise season.

Emirates' extended partnership with Costa Cruises through 2027 will see both entities work even closer to explore enhanced transport solutions between Dubai International Airport and Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal.

Emirates strategically used ITB Berlin as a platform to expand its partnerships with key global travel platforms as part of its continued commitment to customer experience excellence, from booking to boarding.

The airline expanded its long-term partnership with Expedia Group to offer travellers the convenience of personalising their own trips on Emirates.

Emirates and Trip.com renewed their long-standing partnership, helping to expand Trip.com's global presence, leveraging Emirates' extensive international network, and coordinating promotional efforts in Asian and European markets, which remain a strategic focus for both Trip.com and Emirates.