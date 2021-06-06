Emirates Foundation, BP join forces to support mental wellbeing of frontline workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Emirates Foundation and the BP Exploration Operating Company have signed an agreement in support of the Mental Wellbeing initiative, entitled "Mental Support Line", in collaboration with the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing under the Ministry of Community Development.

Also participating are the Frontline Heroes Office, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

The signing took place during a ceremony which was conducted online and attended by representatives of the organisations.

The agreement will provide funding for the Mental Support Line and aims to bolster its effectiveness through mutual cooperation on the exchange of knowledge and expertise around social responsibility, while increasing the helpfulness of the call centre system, 800HOPE, which offers services from 08:00 to 20:00 daily in both Arabic and English. Users can also connect on WhatsApp using the same number.

Since its launch in 2020, the Mental Support Line initiative has received more than 1900 calls, providing psychological first aid to UAE citizens, residents, and frontline professionals, through a team of over 50 specially trained volunteers, all of whom have a connection with the mental wellbeing industry.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development and official spokesperson of the "UAE Volunteers" campaign, stated that the Mental Support Line initiative provided assistance to community members of all ages and categories, especially during the pandemic, due to the pressures individuals may face in situations that require mental and moral support as part of the commitment to promote mental health and improve the wellbeing of individuals, family members and society in general.

Hessa Tahlak added that the Mental Support Line initiative provides urgent moral support to community members who need psychological support, as part of a community partnership that reflects the care of people towards each other, while at the same time appreciates the value of all performed tasks by volunteers in this initiative, and the importance of the role of the private sector in promoting community programs and initiatives.

Hessa Tahlak also lauded the partnerships of all parties of the "Mental Support Line" initiative and specialised partners, as well as the community solidarity demonstrated with the private sector in support of government projects.

The "UAE Volunteers" campaign seeks to harness the expertise, skills and talents of community members and involve them in the volunteering process through two types of volunteering, field and virtual, and within an integrated and sustainable system of volunteering during crises in the UAE.