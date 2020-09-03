Emirates Foundation partners with Tathafur, stakeholders to support launch of 'Live Care'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) Emirates Foundation, a national organisation set up by the Abu Dhabi government to facilitate public-private funded initiatives for the empowerment of youth across the UAE, is collaborating with Tathafur, the non-profit healthcare consultancy, on two main initiatives, the "Caregivers Safety" and "Live Care".

The initiatives focus on generating solutions to the challenge of how to reach and care for patients with efficient management of clinical resources whilst ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

Tathafer partner, "Ma’an", will be offering financial support to ensure the success of the "Caregiver Safety" initiative. Ma’an was established in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi to bring together the government, the private sector and members of society to support a culture of social contribution and participation.

Emirates Foundation has also joined forces with major stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of those two initiatives. These stakeholders include the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, DoH, SEHA, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, New York University Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, SKMC, and Daman, the National Health Insurance Company.

The "Live Care" initiative aims to enable hospitals and caregivers to provide better and more accurate live monitoring for COVID-19 patients, who are either in home-quarantine or admitted to other accommodation. This will aid in developing an integrated model of care and a technological platform for efficient remote patient monitoring.

The "Live Care" initiative is open to accepting any means of support to aid with its success.

Tathafur, with the support of the Emirates Foundation, has also introduced the "Caregivers Safety" initiative to sponsor and finance caregivers’ safety apparatus and equipment. Regulators require that the strictest precautionary measures are taken to ensure the safety of caregivers. In this instance, the proposed solution lies with the "bio hood". Caregivers can wear the "bio hood" when working in ICU, laboratories, and when in direct contact with patients.

The first beneficiary of the initiatives will be the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City hospital, located in Abu Dhabi. The solutions focus on providing a technological tool to support home/remote care, connecting them with a central monitoring dashboard at the hospital which will allow more efficient use of resources for patients who are at a higher risk.

Mohanna Al Mheiri, Chief of Staff at the Emirates Foundation, speaking on the initiatives, said, "We aim to bring decades of medical learnings and growing expertise to help hospitals create a model of care for remote patients that enables them to survive and thrive throughout the pandemic and beyond while maintaining the safety of our frontline caregivers in these challenging times."

Shamma Al Jaberi, Founder and Member of Tathafur, said, "The two initiatives enable us to fulfil our mandate of improving the lives of UAE community members and institutions who need proficiency in healthcare-related issues."