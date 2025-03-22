Emirates Franchise Convenes Second Meeting Of 2025 To Advance Sector Development
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Emirates Franchise held its second meeting for 2025, chaired by Noor Al Tamimi, Chairperson of Emirates Franchise and board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with representatives from other emirates in attendance.
The discussion covered the Franchise’s operational plan, finalising bylaws, and setting strategic priorities to enhance its impact on the national economy.
Board members, along with the Executive Committee and working groups from each emirate, reviewed progress on the organisation’s agenda and highlighted key outcomes from recent discussions.
These included identifying challenges within the sector, proposing solutions, and offering actionable recommendations to align UAE franchising with global standards. Emphasis was placed on driving innovation, boosting competitiveness, and creating a platform for collaboration among entrepreneurs, franchisees, and stakeholders to promote sustainable growth.
Al Tamimi reaffirmed the Franchise’s commitment to empowering the sector as a catalyst for economic diversification and entrepreneurship. “The UAE spares no effort in providing enablers to achieve its economic vision.
Our organisation will play a key role in advancing the franchise sector by implementing ambitious initiatives, including a flexible business framework that supports continued growth and prosperity,” she said.
She also highlighted the importance of protecting intellectual property, raising awareness of franchising rights, and expanding the presence of Emirati brands locally and globally.
She also stressed the importance of embracing innovative ideas, fostering a forward-thinking and ambitious business environment, expanding partnerships, and promoting franchising as a tool to strengthen the presence and engagement of entrepreneurs, while providing them with investment opportunities and meeting their needs to help them achieve their goals.
Noor Al Tamimi emphasised that one of the main objectives of the franchise sector in the current period is to enhance its operational structure. The goal is to position the UAE as the ideal business environment for supporting and fostering the international growth of local franchises while also attracting global franchises to the UAE’s business landscape, further reinforcing its status as a leading global destination for the franchising sector.
