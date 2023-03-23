Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) The Emirates Golf Federation and Palms Sports signed a cooperation and partnership agreement to support young golfers and attract new talent, to prepare a qualified generation of athletes.

Retired Major General Pilot Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Emirates Golf Federation, said that the agreement aims to launch programmes to develop golfers, especially Emirati golfers.

“Through our cooperation with Palms Sports and various sponsors, we aim to develop competitive golfers who can compete globally,” he added.

Al Hashemi stressed that the federation has many programmes for developing young competitors, noting that Emirati golfers have improved their skills and can compete globally due to the federation’s programme that began with 30 participants and reached 600 in just one year.

Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports, welcomed the cooperation agreement with the Emirates Golf Federation, noting the company’s role in promoting sports, including golf, by attracting school students.