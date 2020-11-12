Emirates Group announces half-year performance for 2020-21

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) The Emirates Group today announced its half-year results for its 2020-21 financial year.

Group revenue was AED 13.7 billion (US$ 3.7 billion) for the first six months of 2020-21, down 74 percent from AED 53.3 billion (US$ 14.5 billion) during the same period last year.

"This dramatic revenue decline was due to the COVID-19 pandemic which brought global air passenger travel to a halt for many weeks as countries closed their borders and imposed travel restrictions. As part of pandemic containment measures, Emirates and dnata’s hub in Dubai also suspended scheduled passenger flights for 8 weeks during April and May," the Group said in a statement.

The Group is reporting a 2020-21 half-year net loss of AED 14.1 billion (US$ 3.8 billion).

The Group’s cash position on 30 September 2020 stood at AED 20.7 billion (US$ 5.6 billion), compared to AED 25.6 billion (US$ 7.0 billion) as at 31 March 2020.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group said, "We began our current financial year amid a global lockdown when air passenger traffic was at a literal standstill. In this unprecedented situation for the aviation and travel industry, the Emirates Group recorded a half-year loss for the first time in over 30 years.

"As passenger traffic disappeared, Emirates and dnata have been able to rapidly pivot to serve cargo demand and other pockets of opportunity. This has helped us recover our revenues from zero to 26 percent of our position same time last year.

"The Emirates Group’s resilience in the face of current headwinds is testimony to the strength of our business model, and our years of continued investment in skills, technology and infrastructure which are now paying off in terms of cost and operational efficiency. Emirates and dnata have also built strong brands and agile digital capabilities which continue to serve us well, and enabled us to respond adeptly to the accelerated shift of customer and business activities online over the past 6 months."

Sheikh Ahmed added, "We would like to thank our customers for their continued support, and express our appreciation for the combined stakeholder efforts that have made it possible for Dubai to resume aviation and other economic activity so quickly and safely. No one can predict the future, but we expect a steep recovery in travel demand once a COVID-19 vaccine is available, and we are readying ourselves to serve that rebound. In the meantime, Emirates and dnata remain responsive in deploying resources to serve our customers and meet demand.

"We have been able to tap on our own strong cash reserves, and through our shareholder and the broader financial community, we continue to ensure we have access to sufficient funding to sustain the business and see us through this challenging period. In the first half of 2020-21, our shareholder injected US$ 2 billion into Emirates by way of an equity investment and they will support us on our recovery path."

The Emirates Group’s employee base, compared to 31 March 2020, is substantially reduced by 24 percent to an overall count of 81,334 as at 30 September 2020. This is in line with the company’s expected capacity and business activities in the foreseeable future and general industry outlook. Emirates and dnata continue to look at every means to protect its skilled workforce, including participating in job saver programmes where these exist.

Emirates Airlines During the first six months of 2020-21, Emirates retired 3 older aircraft from its fleet as part of its long-standing strategy to improve overall efficiency, minimise its emissions footprint, and provide high quality customer experiences.

As directed by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, Emirates temporarily suspended passenger flights on 25 March and worked closely with governments and embassies to operate repatriation services until Dubai International airport (DXB) re-opened for transit passengers and later for scheduled passenger flights. The airline also partnered with the health authorities to implement comprehensive pandemic health and safety measures onboard and on the ground, to safeguard its customers, employees and the communities it serves.

The airline also took its customer commitment to the next level, by expediting refunds, offering rebooking flexibility, setting up a COVID-19 travel information hub on its website to offer the latest updates on ever-changing travel requirements, and by launching the industry’s first COVID-19 medical cover for all passengers at no additional cost.

Emirates gradually restarted scheduled passenger operations on 21 May. By 30 September, the airline was operating passenger and cargo services to 104 cities.

Overall capacity during the first six months of the year declined by 67 percent to 9.8 billion Available Tonne Kilometres, ATKM, due to a substantially reduced flight programme over the past months, including the suspension of passenger flights at Dubai international airport for 8 weeks. Capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres, ASKM, shrunk by 91 percent, whilst passenger traffic carried measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, RPKM, was down by 96 percent with average Passenger Seat Factor falling to 38.

6 percent, compared with last year’s pre-pandemic figure of 81.1 percent.

Emirates carried 1.5 million passengers between 1 April and 30 September 2020, down 95 percent from the same period last year. The volume of cargo uplifted at 0.8 million tonnes has decreased by 35 percent while yield has more than doubled by 106 percent. This reflects the extraordinary market situation for air freight during the global COVID-19 crisis, where drastically reduced passenger flights led to limited available capacity while airfreight demand rose strongly.

Emirates was able to uplift 65 percent of its cargo volumes compared to the same period last year, which shows its cargo division’s outstanding agility in adapting its operations to provide air freight services in this new environment. In a very short time, Emirates Skycargo completed the partial retrofit of 10 Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft to transport freight on the main deck, introduced new operation protocols to enable the safe uplift of cargo in passenger cabins, rapidly restarted and scaled up its global cargo network, and put in place comprehensive bio-safety protocols for employees.

In the first half of the 2020-21 financial year, Emirates loss was AED 12.6 billion (US$ 3.4 billion), compared to last year’s profit of AED 862 million (US$ 235 million). Emirates revenue, including other operating income, of AED 11.7 billion (US$ 3.2 billion) was down 75 percent compared with the AED 47.3 billion (US$ 12.9 billion) recorded during the same period last year. This result was due to severe flight and travel restrictions around the world relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates operating costs reduced by 52 percent against the overall capacity decrease of 67 percent. Fuel costs were 83 percent lower compared to the same period last year. This was due to a decrease in oil prices (down 49 percent compared to same period last year), as well as a 76 percent lower fuel uplift from substantially reduced flight operations during the six months period up to end of September. Fuel, which was the always the largest component of the airline’s cost in past reporting cycles, only accounted for 11 percent of operating costs compared with 32 percent in the first six months of last year.

Despite the significant drop in operations during the six months, Emirates’ EBITDA stood positive at AED 290 million (US$ 79 million) compared to AED 13.2 billion (US$ 3.6 billion) for the same period last year.

dnata dnata’s businesses in ground handling, catering and travel services were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as customer airlines cut their flight schedules and service requirements or suspended operations entirely, and dynamic border restrictions around the world curbed travel demand and bookings.

Where eligible, dnata participated in job saver and other government support programmes. This included retraining employees and redeploying them in other essential industries with labour shortfalls during the pandemic. dnata also introduced new flexible work models in markets where it was possible to do so, in order to retain more of its skilled workforce.

Robust airfreight traffic across markets was a bright spot for dnata’s airport operations which responded nimbly to meet customer demand. Across its business divisions, dnata implemented enhanced health and safety measures to safeguard employees and communities, and recalibrated its products and services to meet new client requirements. It also tapped on opportunities in markets as these arose, for instance partnering with healthcare providers to offer airline passengers pre-travel COVID-19 PCR tests as part of its home check-in services.

dnata’s revenue, including other operating income, was AED 2.4 billion (US$ 644 million), a 68 percent decline compared to AED 7.4 billion (US$ 2.0 billion) last year.

Overall loss for dnata is AED 1.5 billion (US$ 396 million), compared to last year’s profit of AED 311 million (US$ 85 million). This figure includes impairment charges of AED 689 million across dnata’s international business divisions, mainly pertaining to goodwill.

dnata’s airport operations remains the largest contributor to revenue with AED 1.7 billion (US$ 454 million), a 54 percent decline as compared to the same period last year. Across its operations, the number of aircraft handled by dnata declined sharply by 71 percent to 102,917, and it handled 1.3 million tonnes of cargo, down 12 percent only.

dnata's travel division contributed AED 95 million (US$ 26 million) to revenue after AED 1.8 billion (US$ 488 million) for the same period last year, down 95 percent. The division reported a negative underlying total transactional value sales of AED 246 million (US$ 67 million) for the first time, after a positive contribution of AED 5.9 billion (US$ 1.6 billion) for the same period last year. This reflects the significant refund volume and pay-out in cancelled customer bookings mainly during the beginning of the pandemic.

dnata’s flight catering operation, contributed AED 426m (US$ 116m) to its total revenue, down 76 percent. The number of meals uplifted declined by 84 percent to 8.3 million meals for the first half of the financial year after last year’s 51.9m record performance.