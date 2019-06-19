Emirates Group hosts Falcon Dubai Business Associates Programme graduation ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) With the aim of developing future leaders, the Emirates Group hosted the 5th Falcon Dubai Business Associates, DBA, Programme graduation ceremony at its headquarters.

The programme gives talented graduates from around the world the opportunity to intern with different partner entities in the UAE, and recognises those who deliver excellent outcomes and contributions during their placement. It is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"The Emirates Group has always been a developer of global talent and a company that values diversity. Our partnership with the DBA supports His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of inspiring life-long cultural ambassadors for Dubai and the UAE amongst international talent, thereby building on the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most sought after business hubs," said Abdulaziz Al Ali, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Emirates Airline & Group.

The graduation of the programme’s 5th cohort followed a series of successful initiatives between the Emirates Group and Falcon-DBA. This year, the programme saw eight UAE nationals from different Emirates Group business units, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimisation, Emirates Engineering, Operations Research and Effectiveness, and dnata Airport Operations, placed into the consulting phase of the Falcon DBA programme.

Reciprocally, nine interns from Falcon, selected from talented international applicants were placed across the Emirates Group to support various key projects.

James Maughan, Director of the DBA programme at Falcon & Associates, said, "The Emirates Group is one of the eminent Dubai companies pivotal to the success of this transformational programme which employs real-life project-based learning combined with classroom training. Its commitment to the programme runs deep since inception. We are delighted to have The Emirates Group as a core partner."

Reflecting on the success of the partnership, there are currently two more ongoing projects sponsored by The Emirates Group, which draw on a pool of ambitious talent from all over the world who are part of the Falcon DBA programme. The Emirates Group now has the largest pool of graduating UAE national participants since the commencement of this partnership with the DBA in 2014.