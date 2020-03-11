Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide leadership programmes for UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The Emirates Group and AirBusiness Academy, a subsidiary of Airbus and learning centre for the aviation and aerospace eco-system, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to extend Airbus’s leadership programme to UAE National employees at the Emirates Group.

The MoU was signed by Amira Al Falasi, Emirates’ Vice President, HR Talent Acquisition and National Talent Development and Serge Golofier, Head of Sales & Marketing at AirBusiness Academy.

The new agreement will enable the Emirates Group’s cadre of high-potential UAE Nationals to tap into the Airbus Leadership Programme tailor-made modular learning framework, which aims to equip current and future UAE National leaders with the knowledge, skills and attitudes needed for their personal and professional development in an ever-changing business environment.

Topics will be centered on soft skills like self-awareness and emotional intelligence, as well as practical, interactive learning through commercial aviation business simulations. The programme will last 10 days and will take place at the AirBusiness academy within the Airbus Leadership University in Toulouse.

Amira Al Falasi, Emirates’ Vice President, HR Talent Acquisition and National Talent Development said: "Developing our UAE National workforce is an investment for both our employees and the future of the Emirates Group, and we look forward to working with our long-standing partner Airbus to tailor a programme that empowers the future leaders of our organisation.

Ultimately, our goal is to support our UAE National workforce and equip them with the skills they need to manage their own development, learn and work collaboratively, and boost their professional growth and career mobility within the organisation."

Serge Golofier, Head of Sales & Marketing at AirBusiness Academy: "We look forward to delivering the very best of industry knowledge, resources and expertise in order to offer the highest of educational standards and interactive learning experiences for the Emirates Group. This agreement also highlights Airbus’s commitment to collaborating with industry partners and developing local talent to stimulate sustainable economic development in the communities we operate".

With the addition of the Airbus Leadership Programme, the Emirates Group now offers 12 different best-in-class UAE National training and development programmes for its UAE National workforce. The programmes on offer provide employees opportunities for well-rounded, professional training across different areas of the business.

AirBusiness Academy designs and delivers learning solutions to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours of professionals within and beyond the aerospace industry, worldwide.