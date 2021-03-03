Emirates Group reaffirms commitment to wildlife, habitat conservation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, the Emirates Group has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to protecting wildlife and habitats and also shone the spotlight on conservation efforts across the organisation at an online Environment Forum for its global employees.

During the forum, experts from the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley in Australia, and Emirates SkyCargo spoke about the work being done to protect endangered species and habitats in Dubai, restoration efforts in the aftermath of the Australian bushfires, and how the airline was playing its part to foil wildlife trafficking across its network.

In addition to reducing emissions and consuming responsibly, the preservation of wildlife and habitats is one of the three pillars under The Emirates Group's environmental sustainability strategy. The group believes that future generations should enjoy seeing wildlife in the wild and that the world's beauty and biodiversity is an inspiration for travel.

Since 2003, The Emirate Group has funded and supported the 225-square kilometre Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR), a protected inland desert habitat that houses more than 560 different species and where 31,000 native trees have been planted. The DDCR plays an important role in preserving Dubai's unique desert environment including its indigenous flora and fauna.

Amongst its achievements, is the DDCR's successful reintroduction programme that started in 1999. Since then, the programme has grown the ungulate population - including the Arabian oryx, Arabian gazelle and sand gazelle, to more than 1,300. The reintroduction programmes have proved so successful that they have triggered the process of relocating some species to other protected areas within the region.

Additionally, over 2,800 houbara, or MacQueen's bustard have been reintroduced into the DDCR, while other important bird species such as the pharaoh eagle-owl and the lappet-faced vulture are resident in the reserve, and some birds are monitored via satellite tags.

The DDCR is a regional leader in ecological research, actively collaborating with local and international educational and research institutions with over 30 biodiversity projects completed so far. The DDCR also promotes sustainable tourism and provides authentic desert experiences while educating visitors on the delicate nature and the living heritage of Dubai. Before the pandemic, the reserve responsibly hosted close to 290,000 tourists a year, making it the most visited protected area in the region.

In Australia, Emirates has been supporting the protection of Australia's wilderness and bush for over 12 years through the conservation-based Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley located in the World Heritage-listed Greater Blue Mountains region.

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley demonstrates a strong commitment to its carbon neutral status by scaling up its environmental, heritage and environmental initiatives. After the bushfires in early 2020, which affected a portion of the Blue Mountains, the teams at One&Only Wolgan Valley embarked on regeneration of the landscape, and habitat restoration work has been stepped up at the resort with several "Habitat Recovery Areas" identified as a source of environmental data to monitor the gradual renewal of wildlife and ecosystems.