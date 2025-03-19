Open Menu

Emirates Group Renews Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme For UAE Nationals

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Emirates Group renews Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme for UAE Nationals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Emirates Group has renewed its Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme for another 5 years, as part of its continued efforts to develop and empower the UAE national leadership skills and competencies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the renewal was signed by Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer of Emirates Airline and Ewen McDonald, Chief Customer Officer, Rolls-Royce, with senior executives from both organisations present.

The extended agreement will ensure five additional cohorts benefit from the airline’s bespoke training module for UAE Nationals, offering them better access and resources to support their career progression.

To date, 175 graduates across 11 cohorts have completed the programme. Many of the graduates now hold senior leadership roles in different parts of the business across the Emirates Group.

The Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme is the Emirates Group’s flagship leadership development initiative, designed to equip its UAE National workforce with the necessary skills to drive business success and prepare them for future leadership roles. The renewed programme will feature an enhanced curriculum which will cover Financial Management and Commercial Acumen; Sustainability; Emerging Technologies and The Future of Work and Strategy, Personal Impact, and Innovation.

Related Topics

Business UAE From Agreement

Recent Stories

UoS, AUS announce 2nd Sharjah International Confer ..

UoS, AUS announce 2nd Sharjah International Conference on Education

5 seconds ago
 Fabtech, France’s Groupe M sign agreement to dev ..

Fabtech, France’s Groupe M sign agreement to develop equipment, services for U ..

13 seconds ago
 UAE to mark 'Zayed Humanitarian Day' tomorrow

UAE to mark 'Zayed Humanitarian Day' tomorrow

21 seconds ago
 Emirates Group renews Rolls-Royce Leadership Progr ..

Emirates Group renews Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme for UAE Nationals

34 seconds ago
 Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

3 hours ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

3 hours ago
Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

5 hours ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

7 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East