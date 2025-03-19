Emirates Group Renews Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme For UAE Nationals
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 12:00 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Emirates Group has renewed its Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme for another 5 years, as part of its continued efforts to develop and empower the UAE national leadership skills and competencies.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the renewal was signed by Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer of Emirates Airline and Ewen McDonald, Chief Customer Officer, Rolls-Royce, with senior executives from both organisations present.
The extended agreement will ensure five additional cohorts benefit from the airline’s bespoke training module for UAE Nationals, offering them better access and resources to support their career progression.
To date, 175 graduates across 11 cohorts have completed the programme. Many of the graduates now hold senior leadership roles in different parts of the business across the Emirates Group.
The Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme is the Emirates Group’s flagship leadership development initiative, designed to equip its UAE National workforce with the necessary skills to drive business success and prepare them for future leadership roles. The renewed programme will feature an enhanced curriculum which will cover Financial Management and Commercial Acumen; Sustainability; Emerging Technologies and The Future of Work and Strategy, Personal Impact, and Innovation.
