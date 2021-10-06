UrduPoint.com

Emirates Group Security, ICAO Sign MoU To Collaborate On Capacity Building, Providing Internationally Recognised Ground Handling Diploma

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Emirates Group Security, ICAO sign MoU to collaborate on capacity building, providing internationally recognised Ground Handling Diploma

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Emirates Group Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which will see both organisations work closely on capacity building for the industry by providing ICAO-recognised Diploma programmes provided by EGS and Edith Cowan University (ECU).

The Ground Handling Diploma programme is the first initiative ICAO and EMIRATES are collaborating on. Aviation professionals who complete the industry-based Ground Handling Diploma programme jointly provided by Emirates Group Security and ECU will receive a Certificate of succession completion bearing both EMIRATES and ICAO emblems.

The MoU was signed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, at the AVSEC Global Symposium 2021 Opening Ceremony.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: "Emirates Group Security is committed to providing educational programmes that meet the highest international standards. The new partnership between ICAO and Emirates Group Security will provide a platform for Diploma programmes to be benchmarked against internationally recognised frameworks, helping strengthen capabilities within the UAE's aviation industry."

Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organisation said: "As aviation continues on its course to global recovery, it is through education that we can assure a skilled and sustainable aviation workforce capable of adapting to and meeting the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry.

This novel agreement between ICAO Global Aviation Training and Emirates is an excellent example of the innovative approaches to capacity building that ICAO is exploring and implementing in partnership with operators."

Dr Abdullah Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates Group Security said: "The partnership with ICAO provides significant added value to ground handling professionals in the industry who not only gain from having a first-class education from the Diploma Programme but also have the extra incentive of being recognised by ICAO."

As part of this partnership, the leading AVSEC service provider Emirates Group Security and ICAO will look into jointly developing and delivering other training and academic courses under the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS programme.

The two parties will also identify training needs, determine how to effectively use existing training resources, develop new course materials, integrate new technologies, and evaluate the effectiveness of using post-training evaluation methodologies.

The EGS-ECU Ground Handling Diploma programme offers industry-focused subjects on ground handling operations and management, contemporary aviation issues, safeguarding the aviation industry, aviation logistics and passenger handling services. The course encapsulates the fundamentals of ground handling ramp, baggage, airside load, security, catering, labour and equipment, along with developing practical management skills.

