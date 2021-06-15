(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) Emirates Group Security (EGS) and GMR Aviation academy (GMRAA) of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote cooperation in developing and exchanging information, and technical expertise in aviation security.

GMRAA is part of the GMR Group, India's leading infrastructure development company and the fourth largest private airport company in the world. Emirates Group Security is a multi-faceted organisation that develops and implements security strategies and measures across the Emirates airline network.

Through this MoU, the two sides will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in an online setting - certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate - to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the middle East and Asian regions.

The aim will be to educate and train aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures as per national and international legislation, in a bid to address new and emerging challenges being faced by the industry. The efforts are part of wider critical initiatives to support the safe restoration of mobility and air travel across different regions.

The MoU also outlines both parties' commitments to providing training, education and development in the field of Aviation, Cyber & General Security in direct response to the industry's demands.

Dr. Abdulla Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates Group Security, commented, "We are very happy to partner with one of the leading aviation training providers in India, the GMR Aviation Academy. Our vision at EGS is to strengthen the global aviation community by providing AVSEC industry professionals with comprehensive, cutting-edge education and training. By investing in our workforce, and the global aviation community, we can bridge the gap between borders and create a tight-knit network of individuals capable of rising to any challenge."

The MoU is closely aligned with ICAO's 'Year of Security Culture' initiative that encourages all the industry stakeholders to support and promote a security-conscious environment. This collaboration aims to create a foundation for a robust international partnership that will benefit a myriad of aviation professionals.

Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services business, said, "GMR Aviation Academy is committed to providing world-class training to all its students and the airport fraternity. Our association with the Emirates team will support us to showcase our mettle in the Middle East/ Asian region. The customisation of programmes will help in assimilating and up-skilling of aviation professionals and empower them to become good leaders."