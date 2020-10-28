UrduPoint.com
Emirates Group Wins GCC GOV Award For ‘Best Nationalisation Initiative In Private Sector 2020’

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:15 AM

Emirates Group wins GCC GOV award for ‘Best Nationalisation Initiative in Private Sector 2020’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Dubai, UAE, 27 October 2020 – The Emirates Group has been honoured at the GCC GOV HR Awards 2020 as this year's winner of the 'Best Nationalization Initiative in the Private Sector' award.

The awards were presented in conjunction with the eighth annual GOV HR Summit and highlighted the outstanding contributions and achievements of public and private organisations as well as individuals who have raised the people strategy benchmark in the region.

The award recognises Emirates Group's efforts and focus in expanding the range of internal and external learning and development programmes for UAE Nationals. Under its National Development strategy "Rehlaty", these programmes aim to support the Group's capability-building agenda through the acquisition of new competencies to navigate today's increasingly complex business environment.

More Stories From Middle East

