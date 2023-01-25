Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health authorities at Arab Health 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) The UAE health authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), announced their participation in the 48th edition of "Arab Health 2023" under a single platform dubbed “Emirates Health.”

This comes as part of the national efforts being made to promote integration and unified action among the country's health authorities. Held at the Dubai World Trade Center, the event will take place from January 30th to February 2nd.

The collective participation of the three entities within a unified national platform reflects the shared and cohesive vision of the health sector in the UAE and highlights its vital role in shaping future strategies as part of the "We the UAE 2031" initiative. This initiative represents a step towards a more prosperous and accomplished future, and it is based on a unified work system that builds on past successes.

The platform’s slogan has been carefully selected to reflect the national vision of establishing an integrated preventive and curative health system by bringing together the capabilities, resources, and competencies of three national health authorities. This vision will not only enhance the quality of healthy life in the country but will also promote innovation practices based on flexibility, proactivity, and readiness.

During the four-day event, the three entities will showcase a host of projects and initiatives that were developed to improve the health of the UAE community by raising awareness of the importance of organ donation and transplantation, and by coordinating the health authorities’ efforts to make services more accessible under advanced health legislation.

The exhibition will also feature the announcement of linking health data in the country on a unified digital platform and providing access to an integrated healthcare system that meets international standards.

Additionally, an innovative project for tracking the journey of pharmaceutical and medical products in the supply chain will be officially launched to increase transparency and reliability, in line with government efforts to incorporate digital technology in crucial projects to enhance service quality and speed.

The health authorities invite healthcare professionals and interest individuals to attend the exhibition and visit the joint national platform to see the latest developments in pioneering government health projects and initiatives.

They emphassed that the UAE takes great pride in hosting the exhibition, which has solidified its status as the main meeting place for industry experts in the middle East and its ability to draw in regional and international stakeholders who recognise the value of learning, communication and business opportunities.

Over the past editions, the exhibition has established its role as a leading forum for discovering and discussing sustainable and creative solutions, with the goal of making a significant advancement in current models and developing the healthcare system for future generations.