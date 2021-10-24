Emirates Health Services announces Visiting Consultants Programme during October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced Visiting Consultants Programme during the last week of October 2021, hosting an elite group of consultants who came from 12 prestigious hospitals, universities, and medical bodies, to provide diagnostic and treatment services to patients in accordance with the latest international practices.

Visitors to the following hospitals can avail the services provided, including Kuwait Hospital, Al Qasimi Hospital, Khor Fakkan Hospital and Al Qasimi Women's and Children Hospital in Sharjah; Saqr Hospital, Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaid Allah Hospital, and Abdullah bin Omran Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah; Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai; and Dibba Hospital in Fujairah.

The visiting physicians’ specialties cover nine fields, including Cardiology, Endocrinology (Diabetes), Psychiatry, Foot and Ankle Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology with Robotic Laparoscopic and Fetal Medicine, Gastroenterology, Otolaryngology, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecology through Robotic Surgery, and Endocrinology.

Dr. Noor Al Muhairi, Director of the Visiting Doctors Programme, said, "The outstanding diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical services provided to patients without having to bear the burden of traveling abroad reflect the programme's success in achieving a qualitative leap in medical work in the country.

"

She underlined that the EHS will continue applying all precautionary measures during the visit of consultants to ensure their safety and protect patients and hospital doctors, which reflects the EHS's objectives of providing comprehensive and integrated healthcare services to enhance the quality of life of patients and society.

Al Muhairi stressed that the international expertise and high competence of visiting doctors would help enrich the medical experience in the country, adding that the programme also contributes to strengthening communication with famous international medical centres and exchanging experiences between the EHS's doctors and visiting consultants.

This would help improve treatment protocols for various diseases and keep abreast of the latest developments in the global medical arena, she noted.