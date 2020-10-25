Emirates Health Services Corporation Director-General tours Kuwait Hospital Sharjah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, underlined that the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, is committed to closely following the progress of field-based work and the efficiency of healthcare services provided in hospitals, as part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the consistency of health services that meet both developmental plans and patients’ needs.

Al Serkal made the statement during his visit to Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, which is part of a series of visits to health facilities to monitor the operational readiness of hospitals and the availability of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

During his visit, Al Serkal met with the hospital staff and visited inpatients to review their health care. He directed the hospital management to continue to provide the best healthcare services for patients and visitors.

Al Serkal also toured the hospital’s many departments, including the emergency and intensive care departments, as well as outpatient clinics, endoscopy, and other internal administrative departments.

Additionally, he was briefed on the hospital’s plans to ensure the delivery of the best health services, as well as on the detailed plan to ensure the continuation of services.

Al Serkal later reviewed with the general manager of the hospital and the staff the ongoing work to receive JCI accreditation before the middle of 2021. He directed the hospital staff to continue providing the best international practices and following scientific protocols to ensure the delivery of the finest health services within a safe environment for health workers.

Al Serkal reiterated his thanks to the hospital management and staff for their keenness to keep on track and enhance their performance by improving the diagnostics and therapeutics, to ensure that patients have access to distinctive health services.