Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has recently held a meeting to discuss the latest developments on its strategic plan from 2023 to 2026 which is being meticulously developed, in addition to the progress of work on the regulations concerning human and financial resources.

The EHS has also reviewed the latest organisational and institutional achievements accomplished in line with its action plan and the time set for this plan according to operational indicators and standards.

The board of directors meeting, which is the fourth to be held this year, was chaired by Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Chairman of the Board, and attended by Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the EHS, besides other members.

During the meeting, the members also reviewed various topics listed on the meeting’s agenda and ways to improve health and treatment services and ensure their comprehensiveness and integration in accordance with best practices to enhance the quality of life and health of the community.

Al Olama affirmed that the preparation for the plan is being conducted meticulously based on a well-thought-out methodology taking into account the time frame and key stages. This would be a highly important plan given it is the first forward-looking plan for the establishment since its launch.

"The 2023-2026 strategic plan will serve as a roadmap towards exploring ideas, opportunities and enablers to deliver the best health care possible while following an advanced methodology to implement effective governance, map out successful strategies and develop proactive and integrated health services. We are looking forward to creating a health system based on the partnership and the latest advanced medical and therapeutic technology within a work environment that focuses on scientific research, innovation and attracting qualified health talents," Al Olama said.

Dr. Al Serkal, stated that the meeting discussed ways to develop a work mechanism and how to move forward by supporting the efforts to improve the quality of healthcare services.

He affirmed that the EHS will adopt the best global practices to develop the performance of health facilities and upgrade the level of health and treatment services.

According to Al Serkal, the meeting also reviewed the latest developments concerning the plan and discussed future approaches, strategies, policies and challenges to keep pace with the year of preparation for the Next 50 plan.

The meeting also discussed ways to link the EHS future policies and plans with the country’s vision and strategy to enhance the quality of life.