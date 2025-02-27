Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 27th February, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced the launch of 15 specialised mental health clinics as part of its "Together for Mental Well-being" initiative. This significant expansion, inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services, will see these clinics established within primary healthcare centres across six emirates, from Dubai to Fujairah.

This initiative reflects EHS's commitment to enhancing the quality of life and supporting the mental well-being of the community. By broadening access to mental health services and developing a comprehensive infrastructure, EHS aims to provide specialized and holistic care, fully aligned with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

Dr. Noor Al Mheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department at EHS, emphasised that enhancing mental health services is a strategic priority on the EHS's agenda, which seeks to integrate these services more comprehensively and sustainably within the primary healthcare environment. This integration ensures that community members have access to specialised and early mental health care.

Additionally, Dr. Kareema Alraesi, Director of the Primary Healthcare Department at EHS, pointed out that the incorporation of mental health services within primary healthcare centres reflects a shift towards building a comprehensive health model that facilitates access to specialized psychological support. She added that investing in training healthcare professionals in early detection of mental disorders and effective therapeutic interventions enhances service quality and supports the integration of mental and physical health in a sustainable approach.

The initiative includes the operation of 15 mental health clinics across six emirates, where trained family physicians will provide diagnostic and therapeutic mental health services for various psychological conditions. The initiative also encompasses the training and qualification of healthcare staff to detect mental health disorders early, equipping them with necessary skills through specialized workshops.

To enhance the efficiency of therapeutic services, the initiative aims to standardize treatment protocols according to the latest global practices, ensuring the provision of high-quality services. Furthermore, it seeks to develop electronic mental health systems within the "Wareed" health information system, which will contribute to better management of mental health cases and provide accurate data to inform treatment strategies and evidence-based decision-making.

The launch event featured a comprehensive agenda, beginning with an opening speech highlighting the importance of the initiative in achieving integration between mental health and primary care services. This was followed by an introduction to the initiative and its objectives, along with lectures and specialised workshops addressing several important topics, including the integration of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques in primary healthcare practices, treatment of anxiety and depression in children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly, risk assessment for psychological issues, and early intervention techniques for mental health emergencies.