Emirates Health Services Observes World Diabetes Day

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) Under the theme ‘Scaling-up access to diabetes medicines and care’, the Emirates Health Services (EHS) has organised at its premises in Dubai a number of activities and events on the occasion of World Diabetes Day (WDD), observed on 14th November.

This year’s World Diabetes Day marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Insulin.

Marking the WDD aims to raise awareness of the impact of diabetes on society, encourage early diagnosis and the importance of adopting a healthy diet and physical activity to prevent diabetes.

The events also aimed at highlighting the services provided to the people with diabetes to improve their quality of life and help them integrate into society.

