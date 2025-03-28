Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during National Reading Month

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The Emirates Health Services (EHS), represented by its Mental Health Department, is collaborating with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and its initiative "A World Reads" to enrich its libraries with over 5,000 Arabic and English books across various fields and disciplines.

This initiative coincides with the National Reading Month and aligns with EHS's vision to establish libraries in hospital wards.

This step reflects the institution’s commitment to promoting cultural and intellectual awareness in its therapeutic environment, in line with the initiative’s goal of spreading a reading culture and enhancing knowledge across all segments of society, including patients in EHS facilities.

EHS received more than 5,000 diverse books from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, including educational and developmental titles in both Arabic and English, during an event held at Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, attended by Dr. Noor Almheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department at EHS, Dr. Ammar Albanna, Director of Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Libraries Department at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, and representatives from the library.

Dr. Noor Almheiri emphasized that participation in “A World Reads” reflects the organization’s belief in the importance of culture and knowledge in improving quality of life, noting that providing books in hospitals supports patients’ mental health, gives them a window into the outside world, and offers an opportunity to gain knowledge and develop skills, which supports their treatment and rehabilitation journey.

Ali Juma Al Tamimi reaffirmed the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s dedication to instilling a culture of reading and knowledge among all groups in society, especially youth, who are considered the cornerstone of building society and developing intellectual capabilities. He stated that reading shapes minds, fosters creativity, and enhances the spirit of belonging and national responsibility.

He added that the library’s various initiatives, including "A World Reads," aim to empower all segments of society by providing access to diverse knowledge resources that broaden minds and perspectives. This vision aligns with national efforts, including the Reading Month and the National Literacy Strategy, which aims to raise reading habits to 80 percent among students and 50 percent among adults.

The initiative includes distributing books to multiple EHS facilities and establishing libraries in hospital wards, contributing to both educational and therapeutic programmes, and offering patients and their companions the chance to benefit from books as a source of knowledge and psychological support during treatment.

The “A World Reads” initiative promotes reading by providing access to diverse sources of knowledge, supporting lifelong learning, community development, and the advancement of all societal components.

This collaboration aligns with EHS’s strategy to strengthen partnerships with local entities in support of national knowledge and cultural initiatives, consistent with the goals of National Reading Month "UAE Reads 2025" and the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision, which aspires to build an advanced, knowledge-based society.