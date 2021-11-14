Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has been awarded the ZIMAM-Elsevier ‘Screening Package & Healthcare Plans Project of the Year 2020-2021’, an initiative of the GCC Taskforce on Workplace Development in Digital Healthcare Conference.

The accolade is added to several awards bagged by the EHS in global forums, consolidating its innovative model in developing future healthcare systems.

Expressing his pride in the EHS's winning of such a prestigious award in a regional forum bringing together important national and regional healthcare organisations, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS, said: "It's an extremely well-deserved award thanks to the outstanding performance and cooperation of the EHS teams, pursuant to the directions of the wise government to integrate digital technologies into health services in line with the aspirations of the Fifty-Year Charter.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Yousef Al Serkal said: "A very well-deserved award for the EHS, after a competition with highly reputable health authorities in the Gulf, based on standards of innovation, excellence, and best practices in areas that receive international recognition.

This award stands as another testament to the competitiveness of the EHS and reflects the UAE's leading position in the healthcare field by adopting a future agenda based on innovation and sustainability in the strategies and operational plans, he added.

Al Serkal received the award in the presence of an elite group of leaders, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and interested parties from the GCC.

Dr. Noor Al Muhairi, Director of the Mental Health Department, EHS, said that the EHS's project has been recognised as the ZIMAM-Elsevier ‘Screening Package & Healthcare Plans Project of the Year 2020-2021’ in the Leading Institution Category in the Excellence in Evidence-Based Clinical Decision Support system.

She pointed out that the jury was impressed by the project as it met the award criteria, which leads to the improvement of adopting digital health transformation systems to raise the efficiency of health care using advanced technology systems.

Al Muhairi added: "The award-winning project is built around an electronic Clinical Decision Support system that ensures patient safety and reduces risks for all clinical specialties and areas, including; Medical-Surgical, Intensive Care, Surgery, Pediatrics, Neonatology and Obstetrics. The project aims to enhance communication and knowledge sharing to cement patient-centered care, with simultaneous improvements in quality and safety.