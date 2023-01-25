Emirates Health Services To Showcase 19 Innovative Projects At Arab Health Exhibition & Conference 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) Emirates Health Services (EHS) is taking part in the Arab Health Exhibition & Conference 2023, held from 30th January to 2nd February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where it plans to showcase 19 innovative projects at its booth under the theme “Building the Future of Health Services”.

The projects will be grouped into three main categories, namely, “Innovative and Sustainable Health Services”, “Advanced Healthcare Technology”, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Preventative Forecasting”.

Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Director-General of EHS, said, “The Arab Health Exhibition & Conference 2023 presents an exceptional platform to showcase the achievements and innovations we have made at Emirates Health Services, which contribute to the development and sustainability of the healthcare sector. It allows us to shed light on our efforts to ensure the sector is always prepared and boost its regional and global competitiveness. EHS has established itself as a leading institution in providing sustainable, comprehensive, and distinguished health and preventive services in the UAE.”

Al Serkal noted that Arab Health provides an ideal opportunity to expand EHS’ network of partnerships, strengthen cooperation with various regional and international bodies, and meet experts and specialists, with the event regularly hosting leading health companies, authorities, and institutions from around the world.

“This, in turn, supports our continuous efforts to shape a sustainable future for the healthcare sector by launching smart health projects that fit into our strategy and meet our ambitions and future plans, designed in line with the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071,” he added.

Emirates Health Services joins this edition of the event, showcasing a wide range of smart projects, medical technologies, and advanced health innovations. EHS plans to launch innovative projects and strategies, as well as concluding agreements with international and local bodies.

The three main categories on display at the EHS booth are at the core of its strategy and a key factor in achieving its goals to shape the future of the health services sector and boost its competitiveness.

EHS adopts a comprehensive strategy designed to strengthen the health sector’s leadership by providing distinguished, sustainable, integrated, effective, and innovative healthcare services. The foundation strives to achieve the best possible results by working as a team, assuming its responsibilities, and taking the necessary measures to ensure outstanding performance, enhance quality of life, and promote happiness in the community.

With comprehensive and integrated healthcare frameworks in place, EHS aims to play a part in meeting the government’s aspirations, enhancing the health sector’s efficiency, and advancing its local and global position.

