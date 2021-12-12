Emirates Health Services to upgrade executive, financial regulations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has discussed mechanisms of upgrading its executive and financial regulations and ways to develop the capabilities of health cadres and proactive and integrated health services.

During the last meeting of the year at its headquarters in Dubai, the EHS board of directors discussed various ideas, suggestions and how to take healthcare services to new heights of excellence, in addition to reviewing the organisational and institutional work accomplished according to the approved operational plan, indicators and standards.

Chaired by Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services, the meeting was attended by Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of EHS, and other members of the Board.

The board members reviewed the agendas of the meeting as well as the latest developments and reports submitted by EHS departments to evaluate their performance and the achievements made to promote health services and keep pace with future global trends.

The meeting kicked off with Al Olama stressing the importance of updating strategies, plans, projects and constantly improving health care services, according to an ambitious vision based on solid scientific foundations to help the EHS deal with changes flexibly and proactively, move steadily towards new scopes of excellence and keep pace with the country’s plans for the next fifty years.

Al Olama emphasised that the EHS is pressing ahead with the wise government directives to build a health system based on partnerships and the latest advanced medical and treatment technologies.

"We are making every effort to provide a conducive environment that stimulates scientific research, innovation, and attracts qualified health talents, while at the same time following an advanced methodology to implement effective governance," he said.

For his part, Al Serkal highlighted the EHS keenness to keep abreast of the latest developments, technologies and digital systems to ensure the happiness of its customers and employees.

Al Serkal said that the meeting discussed different topics including ways to develop the work mechanism and how to improve the quality of healthcare services, in accordance with the best international practices. The meeting also discussed policies and challenges, and how to link the EHS plans with the UAE’s vision and strategy to enhance the quality of life in the UAE.

He stressed that over the next year, the EHS will work tirelessly to achieve five key targets including providing a healthy and active society, leadership in the health sector, establishing a digital treatment system, moving to a personal health care model, promoting mental health and developing a preventive health system capable of monitoring and predicting diseases and epidemics.

The EHS vision aims to achieve excellence and leadership in the provision of health services, while its mission aspires to provide sustainable, integrated, available, effective, innovative and high-quality health services that keep pace with the UAE vision and international standards.