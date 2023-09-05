Open Menu

Emirates Health Services Wins 'Infosol Award' For Women's Health Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Emirates Health Services wins &#039;Infosol Award&#039; for Women&#039;s Health Platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) A project by Emirates Health Services (EHS) outperformed more than 100 participating projects from around the world and won the "Best Electronic Panel for the Unlimited business Intelligence System 2023" award at the Global Business Intelligence Symposium organised by Infosol, a leading supplier of control panel software in Arizona, United States of America.

The award was for the Women's Health Platform - Health Care for Pregnant Women as part of the programme, "PaCE" for Quality Management and Clinical Excellence.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, said EHS has added another achievement to its more than 19 recognitions for “PaCE Clinical Excellence Programme”, which are underlined by the continuous and pioneering efforts of EHS to drive digital transformation.

The award also recognises the consistent efforts of EHS to enhance health services and digital empowerment, which has increased the efficiency of health care services across its hospitals and health facilities through smart platforms as part of the PaCE Clinical Excellence Programme.

Dr. Noor Al Mheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department, and Chair of the PaCE Committee for Clinical Excellence at EHS, said, "The Women's Health Platform is a clinical tool within the PaCE system for quality management and clinical indicators (PQOP). This includes the wide-ranging system of use of electronic health records supported by its various functions and techniques to achieve further improvements in health care. This enhances the outcomes of the services provided to patients, as it provides the results of periodic monitoring of pregnancy and childbirth indicators in our digital health information system (Wareed)".

Related Topics

World Business United States Women From Best

Recent Stories

UAE President receives letter from President of Po ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Poland

37 seconds ago
 Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a model ..

Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a modeling photoshoot

24 minutes ago
 PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame ..

PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame for general elections

31 minutes ago
 Preliminary planning have started on making the fi ..

Preliminary planning have started on making the first ever theme park for childr ..

44 minutes ago
 Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

2 hours ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

4 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East