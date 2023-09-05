(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) A project by Emirates Health Services (EHS) outperformed more than 100 participating projects from around the world and won the "Best Electronic Panel for the Unlimited business Intelligence System 2023" award at the Global Business Intelligence Symposium organised by Infosol, a leading supplier of control panel software in Arizona, United States of America.

The award was for the Women's Health Platform - Health Care for Pregnant Women as part of the programme, "PaCE" for Quality Management and Clinical Excellence.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, said EHS has added another achievement to its more than 19 recognitions for “PaCE Clinical Excellence Programme”, which are underlined by the continuous and pioneering efforts of EHS to drive digital transformation.

The award also recognises the consistent efforts of EHS to enhance health services and digital empowerment, which has increased the efficiency of health care services across its hospitals and health facilities through smart platforms as part of the PaCE Clinical Excellence Programme.

Dr. Noor Al Mheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department, and Chair of the PaCE Committee for Clinical Excellence at EHS, said, "The Women's Health Platform is a clinical tool within the PaCE system for quality management and clinical indicators (PQOP). This includes the wide-ranging system of use of electronic health records supported by its various functions and techniques to achieve further improvements in health care. This enhances the outcomes of the services provided to patients, as it provides the results of periodic monitoring of pregnancy and childbirth indicators in our digital health information system (Wareed)".