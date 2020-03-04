Emirates Humanitarian City receives 215 evacuees from Hubei, China

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) 215 individuals from neighbouring and friendly countries of the UAE evacuated from China have been welcomed at Emirates Humanitarian City.

The move follows directives from the UAE leadership to setup Emirates Humanitarian City to provide the evacuees with the necessary monitoring and preventative medical care following their evacuation from the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak - China's Hubei Province.

The centre was established within 48 hours of the decision issued by the UAE leadership, highlighting the country's humanitarian aid and medical care capabilities during times of crises.

The Emirates Humanitarian City has been set up as per the highest of standards to facilitate high-quality care for individuals admitted, ensuring their privacy and dignity are maintained throughout their stay. Entertainment facilities - both indoor and outdoor - are provided for evacuees. Medicines, food and produce, and other essential items will also be provided.

Public and private sector entities in the UAE have joined forces to ensure that this ambitious project is completed within a record period of time, embodying the UAE's steadfast approach to assisting those in need.

Commenting on the project, Mattar Al Nuaimi, Medical Response Team Leader at the Department of Health, said that the prep work behind Emirates Humanitarian City to receive the evacuees embodies the UAE's spirit and inherent approach to provide humanitarian aid and assistance to anyone in need since its foundation by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"What we see today is the continuation of Sheikh Zayed's legacy, standing by and supporting individuals during difficult circumstances."

Al Nuaimi told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that all necessary medical equipment and supplies have been provided and installed at the City.

Also, he added, a special preventative health centre was established to receive the individuals who will be placed under a 14-day quarantine, the average incubation period of the COVID-19 virus.

Al Nuami explained that individuals will be first escorted off the plane upon their arrival in the UAE, with initial medical and laboratory tests being carried out. Individuals will then be transferred to the preventative care centre at the Emirates Humanitarian City for two weeks.

On-site medical teams will conduct all necessary tests and health care procedures to ensure the overall well-being of the individuals, Al Nuami affirmed.

For his part, Dr. Saif Jumaa Al Dhaheri, Director of Safety and Prevention at the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, said that the Emirates Humanitarian City was fit out with all necessary equipment and furnishings to ensure that individuals are provided with a comfortable environment, while receiving the best medical care possible.

Dr. Al Dhaheri told WAM that the humanitarian city complex can accommodate hundreds of families, ensuring their safety, privacy and security.