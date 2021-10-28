Emirates increases flight frequency, capacity to Australia to meet demand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Emirates announced today that it will enhance its operations to Australia to meet pent-up demand for travel in and out of the country.

The announcement comes following Australia's decision to re-open its borders to international travellers from 2nd of November, with New South Wales and Victoria allowing vaccinated travellers to return without quarantine, after an increase in vaccination rates in both states.

With easing of travel restrictions, Emirates will step up the frequency on flights EK414/415 between Dubai and Sydney to daily from 2nd November, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER.

Flights to Melbourne will operate as a four-weekly service as EK408/409, with the potential to increase in line with demand.

The capacity on flights to Sydney and Melbourne will return to 100 percent in a positive sign that the recovery is well underway for Australia, allowing 354 passengers across all cabins to travel on its flights.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members will be able to enjoy unrestricted travel once again to and from the two points for the first time since the pandemic began, whether travelling abroad to global destinations for leisure or finally travelling home to visit family or friends, as long as they are vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA-approved vaccine.

Emirates' flagship A380 aircraft will also return to the Australian skies from 1st December, serving the Dubai-Sydney route, on a daily basis.

On this occasion, Barry Brown, Emirates Divisional Vice President for Australasia, said, "We are extremely delighted to once again be able to extend our services to Australians, with the capacity and frequency that they deserve. Passengers will appreciate the return to normality - for vaccinated travellers wishing to go home to Australia, this will mean no more restrictions on capacity and no quarantine on arrival into New South Wales or Victoria, ultimately allowing them to see their families sooner."

"Starting 1st November, Australians will also be able to plan a holiday and travel internationally. Of course that's good news for us as we are ready to serve those customers with access to our network spanning more than 120 destinations via our hub in Dubai, which is convenient for those considering a stopover to embrace the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai."

"We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty as we navigated the challenges together since the start of the pandemic. We are more than ever committed to Australia and it is especially exciting for us to add Sydney to the growing network of destinations served by our popular A380 aircraft. Our customers appreciate the spaciousness and amenities of the flagship A380 and starting in December they will be able to experience the exceptional product when flying to or from Sydney," he added.