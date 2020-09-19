Emirates increases services to Bahrain with second daily flight

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 19th September 2020 (WAM) - Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to growing its operations in Bahrain with the introduction of a second daily flight to the Kingdom. The expanded schedule will offer enhanced connectivity for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond to Emirates’ network of over 85 destinations.

The second daily flight will be operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Starting from 20 September, EK837 will depart from Dubai at 0945hrs, arriving in Bahrain at 1000hrs.

The return flight, EK838 will depart from Bahrain 1130hrs, arriving in Dubai at 1355hrs. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.