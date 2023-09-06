Emirates International Endurance Village hosts three races in Bucharest

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) BUCHAREST, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) – Under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, organised three endurance races in Bucharest, Romania.

The races, which were the Shagya XI, the Romania International Endurance Championship, and the Al Maghawir Cup sponsored by Al Maghawir Stables in the Romanian capital, were overseen by international judge Mohammed Al Hadrami, and enjoyed resounding success at all levels.

The Emirates International Endurance Village's Director General, Mosallam Al Ameri, appreciated H.

H. Sheikh Mansour's interest in and support for the village, the races it sponsors, and all the activities and events that keep up with the work's progress in order to offer the best services to participants and supporters of this noble sport.

The Emirates International Endurance Village is one of the region’s most impressive venues for Endurance horse rides events , where visitors can get an idea of the prime role of Arabian horses in the emirate. The Village hosts numerous races annually including The President’s Cup, National Cup Day and the Emirates Championship.

