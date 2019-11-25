UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Introduces Fourth Daily To Dhaka

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Emirates introduces fourth daily to Dhaka

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) Emirates is adding a fourth daily service to Dhaka from 1st June, 2020, to cater to Bangladesh’s growing economy and the country’s large diaspora who work and live in the middle East, Europe and the US.

The new service will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER in a two-class configuration, featuring 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats, and belly-hold cargo capacity of up to 20 tonnes.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Emirates shares a special bond with Bangladesh that goes back 33 years, and our new service is a testament to the country’s significance on Emirates’ global network. With this service, the large diaspora of Bangladeshis, especially in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UK, USA and Italy will benefit from a more varied and flexible schedule, as well as smooth and seamless connectivity from Dubai.

Our fourth daily will also encourage Bangladeshis to explore the world more, and it robustly supports the country’s tourism, business, commerce and trade."

The service has been carefully timed to create convenient connections to popular cities, including London, Rome, Frankfurt, Porto, New York, Washington, D.C., Mexico City, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

With the new service, Emirates SkyCargo will offer around 1,100 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity every week, finding global markets for Bangladesh’s exports that include readymade garments, medicines, leather goods, and fresh produce.

Emirates has gradually grown its services to Dhaka over the years – from two weekly services in 1986 to three daily services in 2013 to keep up with customer demand. During the last 33 years, the airline has flown over 9.9 million passengers between Dubai and Dhaka.

Related Topics

USA World Bangladesh Exports Business Europe UAE Dubai Oman Dhaka London Frankfurt Rome Mexico City Porto Johannesburg Cape Town Washington, D.C. New York Italy United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Middle East June 2020 Market Commerce From Million

Recent Stories

2 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Thousands of sheep feared dead in Romania capsize

4 minutes ago

AJK Govt. to pay fee of IOJK students enrolled in ..

4 minutes ago

Egyptian Coptic rights activist faces 'terror' cha ..

4 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Issues $10Mln Emergency Appeal f ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin's Plans to Visit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.