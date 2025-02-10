Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance solution

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 08:48 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) As part of its commitment to operational excellence and safety through strategic fleet management, Emirates has signed an agreement with Airbus for the implementation of its Skywise Fleet Performance+ (S.FP+) advanced predictive maintenance and fleet health monitoring solution and Core X3 analytics platform.
The agreement was signed by Ahmed Safa, Head of Emirates Engineering and Laurent Negre, Vice President, Customer Services Airbus Africa and middle East.
The adoption of Airbus’s cutting-edge S.FP+ solution is set to further improve aircraft dispatch reliability while enabling strategic data-driven decision-making for Emirates’ fleet of commercial Airbus A380 and A350 aircraft.
Using the platform’s advanced capabilities, Emirates Engineering teams will be able to monitor real-time aircraft performance and health data, identify potential issues inflight, and determine maintenance actions during turnarounds.
Ahmed Safa, Head of Emirates Engineering, said, "As a highly efficient, customer-centric operation, Emirates is always looking at ways to leverage leading-edge technologies that improve operational reliability and punctuality, minimise unscheduled downtime and ensure our fleet operates at the highest standards, ultimately elevating the customer experience.
Adopting Airbus’s Skywise Fleet Performance+ is a step forward to support our Airbus fleet, harnessing the latest advancements, and transforming traditional maintenance activities into streamlined, precision led processes that optimise our time in the skies.”
Laurent Negre, Vice President Customer Services Africa and Middle East at Airbus, said, “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Emirates through the implementation of Skywise Fleet Performance+ and Core X3. These solutions will enhance fleet performance and reliability, reduce downtime, and support operational efficiency passengers will benefit from, too.”
