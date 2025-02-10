Open Menu

Emirates Invests In Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 Digital Predictive Maintenance Solution

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 08:48 PM

Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance solution

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) As part of its commitment to operational excellence and safety through strategic fleet management, Emirates has signed an agreement with Airbus for the implementation of its Skywise Fleet Performance+ (S.FP+) advanced predictive maintenance and fleet health monitoring solution and Core X3 analytics platform.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Safa, Head of Emirates Engineering and Laurent Negre, Vice President, Customer Services Airbus Africa and middle East.

The adoption of Airbus’s cutting-edge S.FP+ solution is set to further improve aircraft dispatch reliability while enabling strategic data-driven decision-making for Emirates’ fleet of commercial Airbus A380 and A350 aircraft.

Using the platform’s advanced capabilities, Emirates Engineering teams will be able to monitor real-time aircraft performance and health data, identify potential issues inflight, and determine maintenance actions during turnarounds.

Ahmed Safa, Head of Emirates Engineering, said, "As a highly efficient, customer-centric operation, Emirates is always looking at ways to leverage leading-edge technologies that improve operational reliability and punctuality, minimise unscheduled downtime and ensure our fleet operates at the highest standards, ultimately elevating the customer experience.

Adopting Airbus’s Skywise Fleet Performance+ is a step forward to support our Airbus fleet, harnessing the latest advancements, and transforming traditional maintenance activities into streamlined, precision led processes that optimise our time in the skies.”

Laurent Negre, Vice President Customer Services Africa and Middle East at Airbus, said, “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Emirates through the implementation of Skywise Fleet Performance+ and Core X3. These solutions will enhance fleet performance and reliability, reduce downtime, and support operational efficiency passengers will benefit from, too.”

Related Topics

Africa Middle East From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middl ..

Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay

2 minutes ago
 GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management t ..

GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum ..

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle Eas ..

RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa

3 minutes ago
 Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 ..

Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valen ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana

3 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review g ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at Wo ..

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG

4 minutes ago
 ICAO Council President highlights global cooperati ..

ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability

4 minutes ago
 Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industria ..

Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion ..

4 minutes ago
 ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste ..

Ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste reduction efforts

5 minutes ago
 Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin Febru ..

Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East