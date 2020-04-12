Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ‘Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th April 2020 (WAM) - Emirates Islamic, part of the Emirates NBD Group, contributed AED 10 million to support the ‘Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’ launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

The Fund aims to support the effort to mitigate the health, economic and social challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Emirates Islamic is the first Dubai financial institution to offer financial support to the Fund. The contribution reflects the growing support extended by the public and private sectors and the community to the Fund.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group and Chairman of Emirates Islamic said: "We are pleased to make this contribution to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 in line with our values and responsibilities towards the community and our keenness to support greater cooperation between individuals, the government and the business sector during this critical period.

These unified national efforts aim to provide medical and economic assistance to members of our community who are most in need during this challenging time."

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, aims to facilitate community contributions and donations towards combating the coronavirus outbreak under the guidance and directions of the UAE’s leadership.